Local businesses finding creative ways to cope in times of crisis

MIAMI, Fla. – With many businesses forced to close, others are in need of workers, while still others are coming up with business strategies to save jobs.

We spoke to several business who are thinking outside of the box with a shared collective goal of retaining staff.

Hearing from Sedano’s that they needed to hire staff to keep up with demand, there were voices of concerns from La Carreta and Versailles Latin Cuisine restaurants that they may have to layoff staff following the on-site dining prohibition.

“So we said, ‘You know what? We got to connect Sedano’s with La Carreta and Versailles,' ” said Republica Havas CEO Jorge Plasencia, the advertising and communications agency that works with Sedano’s and Versailles.

Connecting the dots, he orchestrated a partnership that could save upwards of 400 jobs.

“As of late yesterday, employees of La Carreta and Versailles are now working at Sedano’s stores,” said Plasencia.

Diego Ng of Temple Street Eatery in Fort Lauderdale is going to start selling items that are in short supply. He can still do pick up and delivery service out of his restaurant, but said the eatery is not producing enough to make ends meet. He saw a community need with depleted food supplies at some local grocery stores.

“Somebody needs to buy chicken wings or chicken breast, we could sell that by the pound. If they need vegetables, one cup of flour, one cup of sugar. We got you covered,” said Ng.

Leticia Pollock, owner of Panther Coffee, said the goal of her company is no layoffs.

She is selling gift cards to Panther Coffee on Amazon with 100 percent of the proceeds going to her team members.

"We are asking our team to create content for social media so they get paid for the time. We have them making coffee at home and teaching people (on social media) how to make coffee.”

Panther Coffee Gift Cards on Amazon

$25 Panther Coffee Gift Cards

https://www.amazon.com/Panther-Coffee-25-Gift-Card/dp/B0861DC5BV

$50 Panther Coffee Gift Cards

https://www.amazon.com/Panther-Coffee-50-Gift-Card/dp/B0861DYNVV

$100 Panther Coffee Gift Cards

https://www.amazon.com/Panther-Coffee-100-Gift-Card/dp/B0861F1DW8