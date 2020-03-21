WATCH: Pembroke Pines Police and Memorial Healthcare hold press conference on COVID-19 pandemic
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Al Xiques and Dr. Jennifer Goldman, Medical Director for Memorial Primary Care, held press conference on COVID-19 pandemic Saturday morning.
The video can be seen below:
Pines PD / Memorial Healtcare presser on COVID-19
WATCH LIVE: Pembroke Pines police and Memorial Healthcare hold press conference from CB Smith Park on COVID-19 pandemic.Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Saturday, March 21, 2020
