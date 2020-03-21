81ºF

WATCH: Pembroke Pines Police and Memorial Healthcare hold press conference on COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Jennifer Goldman, Medical Director fir Memorial Primary Care.
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Al Xiques and Dr. Jennifer Goldman, Medical Director for Memorial Primary Care, held press conference on COVID-19 pandemic Saturday morning.

Pines PD / Memorial Healtcare presser on COVID-19

WATCH LIVE: Pembroke Pines police and Memorial Healthcare hold press conference from CB Smith Park on COVID-19 pandemic.

