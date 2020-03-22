Florida Keys closing off to all visitors in attempt to avoid spreading of coronavirus

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – The Florida Keys have been closed off to visitors.

While coronavirus has not spread in the Keys like it has in other parts of the state, officials don't want to take any chances.

There has been one positive case of COVID-19 in Monroe County, but some would say that low number is a reflection of the lack of testing being done.

The person who tested positive has been in isolation and officials said the case was travel-related.

At 6 p.m. Sunday all hotels were closed to tourists, leisure travelers and short-term rentals, such as Airbnb's.

The order is in effect for all of Monroe County, from Key Largo to Key West.

Recreational activities, such as watersports, personal watercraft rentals and things of that nature have also been shut down in order to promote social distancing.

“I rode my bike around the island today and saw very little traffic,” said Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers. “I think the message is out.”