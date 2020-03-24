Broward County commissioners hold special workshop on coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward County Board of County Commissioners are holding a special workshop on COVID-19 Tuesday morning at the Governmental Center in Fort Lauderdale.

According to a news release, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dale Holness called the meeting to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and emergency measures that have been taken and other measures up for consideration.

In an effort to promote social distancing, the workshop will not be open to physical attendance by members of the public, the media or general county staff members.

The workshop is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.