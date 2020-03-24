COVID-19 cases in Florida rise over 1,200, with nearly half in Miami-Dade and Broward

MIAMI – The number of COVID-19 cases in the State of Florida continues to rise.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed late Monday evening that the state now has 1,227 cases of the coronavirus.

Of those positive cases, 1,147 are Florida residents.

263 of those cases are in Broward County and 278 are in Mimai-Dade.

West Palm Beach has 89 positive cases.

In Monroe County there are two confirmed cases.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has requested a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump.

On Monday DeSantis also ordered anyone coming into the state from the New York tri-state area must self-isolate for 14 days.