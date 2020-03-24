Food packages available to those in need during coronavirus pandemic

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – With coronavirus forcing the shutdown of businesses, some residents losing their jobs, and grocery stores quickly running out of supplies, food is becoming more difficult to come by for many South Floridians.

To help out, Farm Share is teaming with the United Nations Chaplain Association and local businesses to host emergency distributions, providing fresh produce and non-perishable goods for those in need.

“Anyone can stop, load up, and leave with the food they need — no questions asked,” said Dr. Jason Jackson of the United Nations Chaplain Association. “In these packages is enough to feed a family of five and it gives the proteins and it gives rice and vegetables.”

A drive-thru pickup site was open Tuesday until 1 p.m. at Joseph’s Storehouse in Lauderdale Lakes.

Another will be open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ark of the City, 6100 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami.

“Farm Share is activating all of its resources to make sure Floridians don’t go hungry, but we can’t do it alone” said Stephen Shelley, CEO of the Homestead-based non-profit. “We are asking individuals, corporations, and municipalities to partner with us and host drive-thru distributions in their communities to help distribute fresh produce, frozen meats, and non-perishable goods to those who need it most.”

Donations can be made at FarmShare.org or by texting “EAT” to 41-444.