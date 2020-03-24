Some businesses laying off hundreds during coronavirus shutdown

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Like most restaurants, La Carreta has been forced to close its dining area to slow the spread of coronavirus. Owner Jeannette Valls says that’s costing the popular Cuban chain millions of dollars a week — and it’s costing hundreds of workers their jobs.

Valls said she was forced to lay off more than 500 employees across 9 restaurant locations.

“We tried to keep them working as long as we could and then eventually we made the decision for a certain category to lay them off,” she said. “Then we kept other positions working.”

It’s just one example of the many South Florida businesses that are being forced to make difficult decisions to continue operating.

BLT Prime, a steakhouse located inside of Trump National Doral, has laid off 98 employees.

Global Miami Joint Venture, a food and beverage service out of Miami International Airport, terminated 684 jobs.

Hotels ordered to shut down on Miami Beach are also feeling the effects. At the Eden Roc Miami Beach, 257 employees have been laid off — from departments ranging from accounting to bartenders to managers in food and beverage and line cooks.

Businesses are hoping these layoffs are temporary.

La Carreta has partnered with Sedano’s, and some of the restaurant employees have been able to get jobs at the supermarket.