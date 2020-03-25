Coronavirus in Florida: Miami-Dade reaches 400 cases; state total over 1,600

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade County has reached 400 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, according to the latest numbers released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.

The state is reporting 1,682 total cases of COVID-19, with 22 deaths.

Miami-Dade’s 400 cases are the most of any county in Florida, followed by 355 cases in Broward and 118 in Palm Beach County.

There are eight confirmed cases in Monroe County.

Of the 1,682 cases in the state, 99 are non-Florida residents who were tested or isolated in-state.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to stay at home for the next two weeks and to maintain social distancing under the assumption that everyone around them may have the respiratory illness.