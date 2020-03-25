Drive-through coronavirus testing site opens for seniors at Marlins Park

MIAMI – The National Guard assembled early Wednesday morning to open a brand new drive-through coronavirus testing site at Marlins Park.

The site is currently only open to senior citizens.

City leaders expect 750 people will be tested Wednesday.

“The testing site is by appointment only. It’s only for people who are 65 years or older and experiencing certain symptoms,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

Starting Wednesday, a hotline will be open for people to make an appointment before they come to Marlins Park. The hotline can be reached at 305-499-8767.

The number can also be used for appointments at Hard Rock Stadium where more than 750 people were tested Tuesday.

Since its opening on Sunday, a little more than 2,200 people have been checked and swabbed.

That site is dedicated to first responders and seniors only.

In Broward County, more than 2,800 people have been tested at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

“It is so critical, this partnership we have, because it gives the residents at least the assurance that government is doing all that it can in moving forward and getting them tested,” Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo said.

City leaders say they believe they’ll have other sites open across South Florida in the coming weeks.