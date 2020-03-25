Miami Mayor Francis Suarez still has coronavirus, will remain quarantined

MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is going to remain in quarantine for at least a few more days.

In a video posted on Twitter, Suarez announced that while going through the protocol to leave quarantine and return to work, he again tested positive for COVID-19.

Suarez said he would take another test later in the week.

He also discussed Miami opening its first drive-thru testing site, which will open Wednesday outside Marlins Park, and the city offering in-home coronavirus testing for senior citizens who are homebound.

