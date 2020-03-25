Miami Mayor Francis Suarez still has coronavirus, will remain quarantined
MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is going to remain in quarantine for at least a few more days.
In a video posted on Twitter, Suarez announced that while going through the protocol to leave quarantine and return to work, he again tested positive for COVID-19.
Suarez said he would take another test later in the week.
He also discussed Miami opening its first drive-thru testing site, which will open Wednesday outside Marlins Park, and the city offering in-home coronavirus testing for senior citizens who are homebound.
The tweet can be viewed below:
Yesterday, I was retested as part of the official process to be released from quarantine. Here are my results as well as some major announcements regarding new testing and safety measures in the @CityofMiami. pic.twitter.com/EuEhtAJxGr— Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 24, 2020
