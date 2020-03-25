Police crack down on Miami-Dade businesses not complying with social distancing rules

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police were cracking down on businesses in Miami-Dade County Wednesday, ensuring that they were complying with the county’s social distancing rules.

Right now, Miami-Dade County as a whole is not under a stay-at-home order, but individual cities and municipalities are, and at least one mayor is calling for the county to follow suit.

“These regulations are crystal clear, however I’ve been hearing over and over again that we still do not have 100% compliance, so today becomes a day of action in Miami-Dade County,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

Gimenez sent a message about his emergency executive orders, reminding the county’s residents that the situation is serious.

“Keep your distance. Six feet between all people is not a suggestion, it is now the rule of law. This is the only way to control the spread of COVID-19,” Gimenez said.

His latest order demands that people must not congregate in groups bigger than 10 on top of the existing requirements that only essential businesses stay up and running, and people maintain social distancing.

So Miami-Dade police hit the streets Wednesday to make sure those guidelines were being followed.

However, Gimenez has not called for a stay-at-home order.

Instead, 12 cities and municipalities in the county have done it themselves, telling their residents to stay inside whenever possible.

But Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott said it’s time for Gimenez to take that next step.

“I know he has some tough decisions too, but we need to be in this together, bite the bullet, get through the lockdown. Start it now so we can slow the curve as much as possible,” he said.

Local 10 News also received some concerns Wednesday about car dealerships and why car salesmen and women are considered essential. The mayor’s staff said the dealerships are essential because of their service departments, and they are allowed to continue sales as long as they’re practicing social distancing.

They’re also suggesting dealerships focus more on online sales and delivery.