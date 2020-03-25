Some coronavirus testing sites forced to close due to shortage of swabs

MIAMI – Just as coronavirus testing was ramping up, some mobile test sites that popped up across South Florida have been forced to shut down due to a shortage of swabs, including one in Pompano Beach.

“We just have to have enough collection swabs to be able to get the sample to send it to the labs,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

At other South Florida sites, testing seemed to be moving right along Wednesday.

The only shortage at the new Marlins Park testing site was appointments, as half of their capacity showed up.

Two doctors were among those turned away.

“I followed the instructions, but the instructions I was given through the hotline from the Florida Department of Health -- that was not the instructions,” Dr. Teresa Contreras said.

The Marlins Park testing site is open for those 65 and older. To make an appointment, call 305-499-8767.

That is also the number people may call to get an appointment at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where the wait times seem to be going down as more people are tested.

There have been no reports of shortages there.

Lines were also moving much quicker at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines Wednesday than we saw in the first few days.

Organizers at Marlins Park say Thursday’s appointments are booked.

It’s unclear whether the site will eventually open to people of all ages.

“We’re going to evaluate today, see how the days goes, see how tomorrow goes, and if we don’t have as many appointments, we will consider other options,” Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.