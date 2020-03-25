Spring breaker apologizes for ‘if I get corona, I get corona’ comment in viral video
CINCINNATI, Ohio – A South Florida spring breaker seen in a viral video last week saying “if I get corona, I get corona” is apologizing for his reaction to the coronavirus.
Brady Sluder says in an Instagram post that he owns up to his mistake and he didn’t realize the impact of his words.
I’ve done a lot of things in my life that I’m not proud of. I’ve failed, I’ve let down, and I’ve made plenty of mistakes. I can’t apologize enough to the people i’ve offended and the lives I’ve insulted. I’m not asking for your forgiveness, or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen. Listen to your communities and do as health officials say. Life is precious. Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself. I’ve learned from these trying times and I’ve felt the repercussions to the fullest. Unfortunately, simply apologizing doesn’t justify my behavior. I’m simply owning up to my mistakes and taking full responsibility for my actions. Thank you for your time, and stay safe everyone. ❤️
The 22-year-old from the Cincinnati area told a TV news crew in Miami last week that he wasn’t going to let concerns over the coronavirus stop him from partying.
The video was shared widely across social media and shown as an example of young people ignoring warnings about the pandemic.
