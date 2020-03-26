73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

73ºF

Local News

American Airlines changes several policies in effort to prevent spread of new coronavirus

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: coronavirus, COVID-19, American Airlines, Travel
An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Airlines in the U.S. are starting to idle planes due to the drop-off in service caused by the COVID-19 and coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Airlines in the U.S. are starting to idle planes due to the drop-off in service caused by the COVID-19 and coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – American Airlines has recently changed a number of its policies in an effort to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their announced changes include a “relaxed seating policy, reduced food and beverage service and suspension of checked pets.”

Food and beverage service is temporarily suspended for American Airlines flights under 2,200 miles, which are typically under 4 ½ hours.

Limited beverages will be available upon request, and streamlined food and beverage service will continue for flights over 2,200 miles.

“Because schedule changes increase the risk of leaving a pet stranded, all checked pet service will be suspended beginning March 25,” American Airlines stated. “Carry-on pets and emotional service animals are still allowed.”

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: