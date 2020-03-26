American Airlines changes several policies in effort to prevent spread of new coronavirus

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – American Airlines has recently changed a number of its policies in an effort to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their announced changes include a “relaxed seating policy, reduced food and beverage service and suspension of checked pets.”

Food and beverage service is temporarily suspended for American Airlines flights under 2,200 miles, which are typically under 4 ½ hours.

Limited beverages will be available upon request, and streamlined food and beverage service will continue for flights over 2,200 miles.

“Because schedule changes increase the risk of leaving a pet stranded, all checked pet service will be suspended beginning March 25,” American Airlines stated. “Carry-on pets and emotional service animals are still allowed.”