City of Miami imposes 10 p.m. curfew amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – The City of Miami has imposed a curfew for residents that begins Friday in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The curfew, which was passed unanimously by commissioners, is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Curfew exceptions are for those going to and from work at businesses deemed essential, which includes medical personnel, law enforcement, members of the media, auto shop workers and essential store employees, among others.

During curfew hours people may walk their dogs within 250 feet of their residence.

Neighboring Miami Beach has been under a curfew since midnight Tuesday.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the curfew will remain in place until the emergency declaration has been lifted.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has ordered that public gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people.

According to his executive order issued Tuesday, no more than 10 people are allowed to congregate in public buildings or on streets and sidewalks.

Exceptions include:

Federal, state or local government employees, or contractors acting on behalf of such entities, who are providing services in any public street, alley, sidewalk or public way.

Any roadways interior to PortMiami or any airport.

People traveling by car, bus, truck, train, automated people mover, mass transit, or other powered vehicle, or waiting at a bus stop, Metromover or Metrorail station.

Businesses that remain open have been ordered to practice social distancing by keeping people at least six feet apart.