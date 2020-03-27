Tracking coronavirus cases: Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood in Broward County.

Residents at the assisted living facility at 2480 N. Park Rd. reported receiving an e-mail warning them a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19, the infectious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

According to the e-mail from Rene Sanz, the ALF’s executive director, and Jill Aaron, his assistant, the resident who tested positive was hospitalized on Tuesday.

The ALF operator suspended group activities and isolated residents in their rooms.