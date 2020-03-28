New drive-thru coronavirus testing site opening in Miami

MIAMI – A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site is opening in Miami-Dade County.

This one will be in the City of Miami, according to City Commissioner Joe Carollo.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be located at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City and will only be for residents 65 years old and over who are experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

Additionally, testing at this site will be by appointment only.

Appointments can be made by calling 305-960-5050.

The park is located at 1350 NW 50th Street in Miami and testing will be provided from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

According to the Florida National Guard, over 10,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout the state, with nearly all of them coming in South Florida.