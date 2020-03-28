Nurse with coronavirus hoping to help convince people to stay home

PLANTATION, Fla. – Shaila Rivera is a nurse practitioner. She wishes she could be with her colleagues; the nurses and doctors treating patients with COVID-19.

But she can’t because she and her husband are fighting it themselves after testing positive.

Forced to watch from the sideline, she’s found a new way to help; she's telling her story so people realize just how scary this coronavirus situation is.

“One day at the beach is not worth losing your life, a life of a family member,” she said.

Rivera doesn’t want you to go through what she and her husband are.

They both tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight has been brutal physically and emotionally.

“We’re young, active, healthcare professionals,” she said. "What’s worrisome to me is my husband is getting sick again."

Shaila says that, from a medical perspective, there’s so much that’s uncertain about this virus, including what happens next to her or her husband.

The only thing that is certain is this: people need to follow the warnings of health care professionals.

“You need to stay home,” Rivera said. “You need to self-isolate, virtual happy hour with your friends. This is so temporary.”