Coronavirus Florida numbers: Miami-Dade and Broward each over 1,000 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has 5,473 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the latest updated numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Monday.

It’s an increase of 523 cases since the state’s previous release Sunday evening.

Miami-Dade County is up to 1,632 cases, most in the state. Broward County has 1,152 confirmed cases, Palm Beach County has 423 and Monroe County has 24.

Numbers of confirmed cases are expected to continue climbing as more people are tested. The state says that 10 percent of its tests for the novel coronavirus have come back positive.

Florida’s health department has confirmed 63 deaths from COVID-19. Three new deaths were reported (in Palm Beach, DeSoto and Okaloosa counties) since Sunday evening’s release of data.

The United States has surpassed 148,000 cases, with more than 2,500 deaths.

