Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis welcome baby girl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed the latest addition to their family -- a baby girl named Mamie, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Monday morning on Twitter.

“Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world,” Casey DeSantis wrote. “At 7 lbs 4 oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own. Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister!”

The couple did not announce exactly when Mamie was born.

The governor, meanwhile, is expected to hold a news conference Monday morning in South Florida to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.