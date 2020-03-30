National Guard soldier in South Florida tests positive for coronavirus

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A National Guard soldier mobilized in support of the COVID-19 response in South Florida has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Florida National Guard confirmed Sunday in a news release.

According to officials, the male soldier, 26, reported for duty at the Miramar Readiness Center on March 17.

He has been self-isolating since March 19 after showing symptoms of COVID-19, officials said.

“While activated for the response, he did not interact with the public in support of the FLNG COVID-19 response because his symptoms were identified and the appropriate precautions were taken,” the news release stated.

According to officials, nearly 10,000 coronavirus tests have been administered at several testing sites in South Florida.

According to the FLNG, 4,869 tests have been administered at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines since it opened on Mar. 20.

The site at Hard Rock Stadium, which opened to first responders on Mar. 22 and to the public the following day, has administered 4,310 tests.

Marlins Park, which opened Thursday by appointment only, has administered 755 tests.

National Guard soldiers have also been helping with screening support at seven Florida airports, including Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.