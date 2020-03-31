Coronavirus: Florida confirms 6,300+ cases in latest numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has confirmed 634 additional cases of the new coronavirus since Monday night, bringing the state’s total to 6,338.

The latest numbers provided by the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday also reflect six more deaths, bringing the state’s total to 77. New deaths were reported in Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Polk counties.

Miami-Dade County is up to 1,926 confirmed cases, most in the state. Broward County has 1,209 positive cases, Palm Beach County has 514 and Monroe County has 26.

The state lists 12 deaths from COVID-19 in Broward, 11 in Palm Beach and six in Miami-Dade. There have been no confirmed deaths in Monroe as a result of the virus.

The number of confirmed cases is expected to continue climbing as more people get tested. The state says that 10 percent of its tests for the novel coronavirus have come back positive.

The United States has surpassed 175,000 cases, with more than 3,400 deaths.

