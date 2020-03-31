State, local leaders call on DeSantis to issue moratorium on evictions

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – State and local leaders are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a moratorium on evictions throughout Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by State Rep. Shevrin Jones, of West Park, several other states have allowed renters to provide written notice to their landlords regarding their inability to pay rent within a timely manner.

“Tenants are responsible for paying the rent due after the moratorium is lifted, however this directive would provide public health safety and temporary financial relief to Floridians,” the news release stated. “Evicting renters during the COVID-19 pandemic can contribute to spread because they will not be able to quarantine effectively.”

A virtual press conference will be held on the matter Tuesday morning with Jones, along with State Sen. Oscar Braynon, of Miami Gardens, State Rep. Anna Eskamani, of Orlando, Hallandale Beach Vice Mayor Sabrina Javellana and Coral Springs Commissioner Joshua Simmons.