Gov. Ron DeSantis issues statewide stay at home order

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order as federal and local pressure mounted for him to abandon the county-by-county approach he had implemented.

DeSantis told reporters Wednesday that he is issuing the order after consulting with President Donald Trump and White House advisers, who have said Americans need to stay home throughout April.

DeSantis’ move came hours after the U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, said on NBC’s “Today” show that he would tell DeSantis that the federal guidelines for social distancing should be viewed as “a national stay-at-home order.”