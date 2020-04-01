Virtual learning during coronavirus pandemic: Here is a how-to for parents, students

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This week tens of thousands of students across South Florida returned to school after spring break while never leaving their homes. Welcome to educational life in the age of Covid-19, the contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Virtual learning has become the new normal, and as school officials, students and parents can attest, the process can be challenging and frustrating.

KIPP Miami, a nonprofit organization that provides to-and-through college preparatory education in underserved communities, is accustomed to navigating challenges and is offering helpful tips for adding structure to remote learning.

“Virtual learning is not without its challenges,” said, Brett Kimmel, Executive Director of KIPP Miami. “As this becomes the new norm for students and families these quick tips can create structure and a successful learning space, as well as ensure students stay curious and on-track with their learning.”

Tip #1: CREATE A DAILY ROUTINE: Plan a schedule with all tasks, including wake-up, meals, times for your child to learn each subject, homework, breaks and even chores.

Tip #2: ESTABLISH EXPECTATIONS FOR LEARNING: What do you and your child want to know by the end of the day? Take ownership of daily learning experiences. Agree to goals, which can be long or short term.

Tip #3: CREATE A COMFORTABLE LEARNING ENVIRONMENT: Every child has an ideal learning environment (the kitchen counter or desk in their room), make sure it is comfortable for him/her and free of distractions.

Tip #4: PLAN DAILY CHECK-INS: Daily check-ins establish accountability for learning with your child. During these times, ask your child how he/she is doing, what they need help with and what he/she accomplished.

Tip #5: PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR JOY: Plan purposeful opportunities for you and your child to enjoy. Maybe it’s taking a walk outside as a fitness activity, playing an educational game or simply talking about the day over lunch. Let your child know what they’ve done well and provide incentives for meeting goals.