What happens to the food giveaways when the harvest ends?

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Day after day, free meal distributions are helping families in need through the coronavirus pandemic.

But the food won’t last forever.

“Our fear is, once harvest season is over in the next couple of months, we’re not going to have these great items, like green beans, the tomatoes you see behind me,” says Paco Velez, CEO of Feeding South Florida. “Squash, zucchini. All the wonderful things that South Florida grows — we’re going to start running low.”

Velez says the organization’s supply of nonperishables is already dwindling.

“We’re running short on peanut butter, we’re running short on canned tuna, canned chicken,” he says. “A lot of the canned vegetables and canned fruits and especially some of the soups — we’re running short on all these supplies.”

Even as they’re running low, Feeding South Florida is not taking food donations from individuals — only manufacturers, distributors and growers — because they need to know where that food comes from for safety reasons.

But financial donations are being accepted so they can purchase items they need to keep supplying food.

More information is available on their website, which also has a special section where people can find the next distribution near them.

Velez says Feeding South Florida has become a 24-hour operation and has seen its distribution triple the past couple weeks.

Food comes in — much of it from local farmers and growers — and workers get it out as soon as possible to more than 250 charities.

On Tuesday, it was Broward Sheriff Office deputies loading up meals and delivering them to nearly two dozen seniors in need.

“It’s more than necessary,” says Florence Bertram, 71, of Pompano Beach.

Bertram worked as a receptionist at a local resort until she was laid off a week ago. She says she made her March mortgage payment, but April’s is up in the air.

“There are a lot of families that are hurting. A lot of families that are desperate and scared,” Velez says. “It’s not OK if Feeding South Florida runs out food, because families are truly relying on us to meet the entirety of their needs.”

https://feedingsouthflorida.org/

https://feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19/