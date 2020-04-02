Coronavirus in Florida: 8,000+ cases and 1,000+ hospitalized in latest numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than 8,000 people in Florida have tested positive for the new coronavirus, and hospitalizations in the state have surpassed 1,000 in updated numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.

The latest numbers as of Thursday morning show 8,010 cases of COVID-19, 1,058 people hospitalized and 128 deaths in Florida. The state has confirmed 27 deaths since Wednesday night’s release of numbers, including deaths in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Miami-Dade County is now listed with 2,448 cases, most in the state, and 19 deaths as a result of the virus. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade was reporting seven deaths.

Broward has 1,346 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. Palm Beach has 630 cases and 22 deaths. Monroe has 33 cases and no deaths.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday issued a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The United States has surpassed 216,000 cases, with over 5,100 deaths.

The White House this week released new projections that forecast there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

