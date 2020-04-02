GoFundMe page set up for family of 13 displaced after fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A GoFundMe page has been created for a family of 13 who were displaced after a fire erupted Wednesday inside their home in Miami Gardens.

“We had heavy smoke showing from multiple sides of the structure,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah said Wednesday. “We also encountered a child that had broken a window and attempted to self-evacuate.”

The 864-square foot home is located at 2420 Northwest 159th Street in Bunch Park.

Authorities said six children, including an infant, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Olgance Anice, 31, who uses a wheelchair, was also hospitalized, according to the GoFundMe page.

Authorities said the victims’ conditions varied from stable to critical. One relative told Local 10 News that the victims all suffered smoke inhalation.

A neighbor who witnessed the fire said the family members were breaking windows, trying to get everyone out of the burning home.

According to the mother of some of the children who live in the home, the fire started in the living room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.