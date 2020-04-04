74ºF

Firefighters climb on ladder at hospital to support colleague with coronavirus

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade firefighter remained hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

While gasping his air, he recorded a video to thank his colleagues from the Hammocks Fire Station 36 for surprising him.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue described the surprise outside of the building with a fire truck and cards, as a “Get Well Soon” visit.

