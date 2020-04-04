74ºF

Prominent Venezuelan doctor dies in Miami of coronavirus

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Dr. Isaac “Saky” Abadi died on Wednesday in Miami of complications with COVID-19. He was 84. (Courtesy of the Society of Rheumatology of Venezuela)

MIAMI – Dr. Isaac “Saky” Abadi, a prominent Venezuelan rheumatologist who founded the country’s National Center for Rheumatic Diseases, died Wednesday in Miami of COVID-19, colleagues and relatives confirmed on Friday. He was 84.

Abadi was born in Merida, a city in northwestern Venezuela. He graduated from the Universidad de los Andes’ medical school as a surgeon. The fellow at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York was a member of the Rheumatology Service of the University Hospital of Caracas.

Abadi was also the head of the Chair of Medical Clinic and Medical Therapeutics at the Luis Razetti School of Medicine. He continued lecturing at the Universidad Central de Venezuela’s medical school and made improvements to the educational curriculum of the Ministry of Health and Social Assistance.

