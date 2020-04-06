2 men arrested for stealing mail in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – Two men were arrested Sunday for stealing mail in Hialeah, authorities confirmed Monday.

According to authorities, officers stopped Jonathan Perera, 19, and Ramses Fernandez-Rodriguez, 18, Sunday after receiving a call about two males possibly stealing mail from homes in the area.

Police said both suspects were found in possession of a large quantity of stolen mail, including Personal Identifiable Information for multiple people.

PII is commonly used to commit fraud, detectives said.

According to authorities, Fernandez-Rodriguez confessed to his involvement, while Perera refused to cooperate with detectives without an attorney present.