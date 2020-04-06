Coronavirus in Florida: Cases surpass 13,000 with 15 new deaths reported

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s total COVID-19 cases have surpassed 13,000 and deaths have climbed to 236 in the latest numbers released by the state’s department of health.

The updated numbers Monday morning show 13,324 positive cases in Florida, with 1,592 people hospitalized. The 236 deaths are 15 more than in the previous update from Sunday evening.

County-by-county totals have not yet been updated Monday, but the number of cases across South Florida’s four counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach) as of Sunday represents more than half the statewide total.

The department of health says that over 116,000 tests have been administered in Florida, with 10.6 percent of those coming back positive.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1.28 million, and there are now more than 70,000 deaths from the disease.

The United States has over 337,000 cases, the largest number in the world, with more than 9,600 deaths.

The White House released projections last week that forecast there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

The U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams said Sunday during a television interview on Fox News Sunday that this week is going to be the “hardest and saddest” and braced Americans for the upcoming week saying it was going to be a “Pearl Harbor moment” and a “9/11 moment,” according to CNN.

The Centers for Disease Control suggested on Friday that Americans wear cloth face coverings while in public.

