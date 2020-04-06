Dozens of South Florida hoteliers offer to help hospitals during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – Dozens of hotels are offering temporary housing for emergency and healthcare workers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and other parts of the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 1,043 participating hotels in Florida. According to Eric Sutton, a spokesman for The American Hotel & Lodging Association, 104 hotels in the Miami area and 23 hotels in Fort Lauderdale are on the list.

“It has been so impressive to see hotel after hotel join this important initiative as a way of giving back to the communities in which they operate," Chip Rogers, the AHLA president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Healthcare workers have to contact their human resources departments for more information. The leasing agreements are between the hotel and the hospital.

Rogers added AHLA is helping to create hotels’ partnerships with federal, state and local governments to support the health community during the pandemic.

The AHLA is also working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, local emergency management and public health agencies to create a database to assist the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Here is the link to the AHLA hotel lease volunteer form >