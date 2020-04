Published: April 6, 2020, 10:19 am Updated: April 6, 2020, 11:13 am

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a coronavirus roundtable discussion in Tallahassee Monday morning.

Those attending the meeting included Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson, Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter and Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale.

See the full roundtable below: