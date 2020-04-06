He wanted to thank first responders, so he’s bringing them take out

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Ian Sachs of Miami Beach wanted to show his appreciation, so a few days ago he called a pizza shop and ordered pizza for all the firefighters at Fire Station 39.

He says it felt awesome. Sachs decided to call some friends and picked up food from Pubbelly sushi and did it again. Then he hit up Bagel Bar and did it again.

So far he’s fed everybody at six fire stations and one police department.

And he’s calling on those who can help to step up.

(GoFundMe Page: Feeding MDC First Responders)

“Its a way to separate yourself from the crazy that’s going on and engage yourself in something that actually matters and for me its a teachable moment for my kids," Sachs said.

Sachs and a group of alumni from Miami Beach Senior High School are going to keep feeding those on the frontline.

He’s hoping others will pitch in, so he’s started a GoFundMe page just for that reason.

Sachs made a point to say that when the meals are delivered, the group practices social distancing.

“And we say it’s from all of us in Miami-Dade County.”