Coronavirus: Miami-Dade Public Library System helping residents apply for unemployment
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Public Library System is offering a way to help South Florida residents attempting to apply for state unemployment benefits.
The MDPLS will be providing printed copies of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Reemployment Assistance Applications at 26 library locations, beginning on Wednesday.
Applications will be available in English, Spanish and Creole, as well as envelopes to return them, will be available for pickup at tables outside the library entrances seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Once filled out, applications can be returned at the library's book drop off, or at any CareerSource South Florida location. They will be picked up daily and sent overnight to the Florida DEO in Tallahassee for processing.
Residents who already have their application, or that download and print on their own, can still drop them off.
MDPLS will be practicing social distancing at the library sites, with informational signage and markings on the ground spaced six feet apart.
The 26 locations are:
- Allapattah Branch1799 NW 35 StreetMiami, FL 33142
- Arcola Lakes Branch8240 NW 7 AvenueMiami, FL 33150
- California Club Branch 700 Ives Dairy Road Miami, FL 33179
- Coconut Grove Branch 2875 McFarlane Road Miami, FL 33133
- Concord Branch 3882 SW 112 Avenue Miami, FL 33165
- Coral Reef Branch 9211 SW 152 Street Miami, FL 33157
- Country Walk Branch 15433 SW 137 Avenue Miami, FL 33177
- Edison Center Branch 531 NW 62 Street Miami, FL 33150
- Fairlawn Branch 6376 SW 8 Street West Miami, FL 33144
- Golden Glades Branch 100 NE 166 Street Miami, FL 33162
- Hialeah Gardens Branch 11300 NW 87 Court Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018
- Hispanic Branch Library 1398 SW 1 Street Miami, FL 33135
- Homestead Branch 700 N. Homestead Boulevard Homestead, FL 33030
- International Mall Branch 10315 NW 12 Street Doral, FL 33172
- Kendale Lakes Branch 15205 SW 88 Street Miami, FL 33196
- Miami Beach Regional Library 227 22nd Street Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Miami Lakes Branch 6699 Windmill Gate Road Miami Lakes, FL 33014
- Naranja Branch 14850 SW 280 Street Miami, FL 33032
- North Dade Regional Library 2455 NW 183 Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- North Shore Branch 7501 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33141
- Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch 2930 Aventura Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180
- Palm Springs North Branch 17601 NW 78 Avenue Hialeah, FL 33015
- South Miami Branch 6000 Sunset Drive Miami, FL 33143
- West Dade Regional Library 9445 Coral Way Miami, FL 33165
- West Flagler Branch 5050 West Flagler Street Miami, FL 33134
- West Kendall Regional Library 10201 Hammocks Boulevard Miami, FL 33196
