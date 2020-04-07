Coronavirus: Miami-Dade Public Library System helping residents apply for unemployment

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Public Library System is offering a way to help South Florida residents attempting to apply for state unemployment benefits.

The MDPLS will be providing printed copies of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Reemployment Assistance Applications at 26 library locations, beginning on Wednesday.

Applications will be available in English, Spanish and Creole, as well as envelopes to return them, will be available for pickup at tables outside the library entrances seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Once filled out, applications can be returned at the library's book drop off, or at any CareerSource South Florida location. They will be picked up daily and sent overnight to the Florida DEO in Tallahassee for processing.

Residents who already have their application, or that download and print on their own, can still drop them off.

MDPLS will be practicing social distancing at the library sites, with informational signage and markings on the ground spaced six feet apart.

The 26 locations are: