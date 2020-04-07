Miami-Dade commissioners to discuss 5 resolutions related to coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County commissioners are meeting Tuesday, at which time commissioners will consider five resolutions related to the coronavirus pandemic that Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz is sponsoring.

According to Diaz’s office, “the resolutions call for the county to suspend police-directed towing operations for the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency and urge local municipalities to do the same, to place hand sanitation stations in all county buildings, transit stations, and transit vehicles and urge local businesses to do the same for their customers and employees, and to make emergency purchases from local businesses and local small businesses whenever practicable during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Two other resolutions call on “Congress to pass legislation to add coronavirus testing to the list of services that health insurers are required to cover at no cost to patients and to enact a temporary payroll tax cut as part of an economic stimulus plan to help counteract the impact from the pandemic, as proposed by President Donald Trump.”

The public may participate in Tuesday’s virtual meeting by registering for the online video conference at https://tinyuri.com/BCC2020Apr7 or by calling in live at (305) 375-5777.