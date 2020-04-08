Coronavirus in Florida: 323 deaths, with more reported in Broward and Miami-Dade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has more than 15,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 323 deaths from the virus, according to the latest numbers released by the state’s department of health.

The updated numbers on Wednesday evening show 15,698 total cases and 2,082 people hospitalized statewide as a result of the new coronavirus.

The 323 deaths are an increase of 27 over the past 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, 15 deaths have been reported in South Florida: Six in Broward, five in Palm Beach County, three in Miami-Dade and one in Monroe.

Miami-Dade County is now up to 5,461 confirmed cases, most in the state, and 50 deaths.

Broward has 2,365 cases and 60 deaths.

Palm Beach County has 1,224 cases and the most deaths in the state with 69.

Monroe has 52 cases and on Wednesday reported its third death from the virus.

The 9,102 cases and 182 deaths across South Florida’s four counties represent more than half of the statewide totals.

The department of health says that over 143,000 tests have been administered across Florida, with 10.8 percent of those coming back positive.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1.5 million, and there are now more than 87,000 deaths from the disease. Over 317,000 people globally have been classified as recovered.

The United States has over 423,000 cases, the largest number in the world, with more than 14,000 deaths. Over 23,000 Americans have been classified as recovered.

Last week, the White House released projections that forecast there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

A forecasting model used by the White House to chart the outbreak predicted this week that some states may reach their peak of COVID-19 deaths sooner than expected, but not every model agrees.

The U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams during a television interview on Fox News that this week is going to be the “hardest and saddest” and braced Americans for what would be a “Pearl Harbor moment” and a “9/11 moment.”

