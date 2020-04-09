City of Miami to ask DeSantis, state agencies to retroactively compensate unemployed

MIAMI – City of Miami commissioners on Thursday approved an emergency resolution to ask Gov. Ron DeSantis and state agencies to retroactively compensate Florida residents who have become unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I thank my colleagues on the City of Miami Commission for supporting me in this petition to our governor and for, above all, supporting the residents of the City of Miami during this difficult and unprecedented time,” District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who sponsored the resolution, said in a statement.

The resolution seeks to allow people to apply for reemployment benefits retroactive to the date the applicant lost his or her job following the declaration of a State of Emergency by DeSantis.

The resolution echoes the reemployment measures recommended Tuesday by the Miami-Dade Legislative Delegation in its bi-partisan letter sent to the governor.