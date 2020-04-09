U.S. Postal Service in search of new employees in South Florida

MIAMI – The U.S. Postal Service is hiring for various positions throughout South Florida, a news release from USPS stated.

Wages for the openings range from $16.21 an hour to $17.95 an hour.

Some of the positions now open include clerk assistant, mail handler assistant, mail processing assistant and temporary carrier assistant.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and be a U.S. citizen or have permanent alien status.

Applications must be received by Saturday, April 11.

Click here to apply. Once on the website, select “Search Jobs,” then select “Florida,” and then select “Start.” From there, click on the position for which you wish to apply.