1 killed when Amtrak train strikes car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One person was killed when an Amtrak train struck a vehicle in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed Friday morning.
According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan, the incident occurred on the Tri-Rail tracks along Cypress Creek Road, just west of Interstate 95.
Tri-Rail spokesman Victor Garcia said passengers aboard the train will be bused between the Cypress Creek and Pompano Beach stations.
The area is being closed to traffic during the investigation.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.