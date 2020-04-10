1 killed when Amtrak train strikes car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One person was killed when an Amtrak train struck a vehicle in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed Friday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan, the incident occurred on the Tri-Rail tracks along Cypress Creek Road, just west of Interstate 95.

Tri-Rail spokesman Victor Garcia said passengers aboard the train will be bused between the Cypress Creek and Pompano Beach stations.

The area is being closed to traffic during the investigation.