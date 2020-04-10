Broward juvenile detention staffer tests positive for coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An employee at the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Lauderdale has tested positive for COVID-19, DJJ officials confirmed Friday.

It’s the third case involving a staff member in the state’s juvenile justice system. None of the youth at those facilities have tested positive.

An employee’s illness at the Broward Youth Treatment Center in Pembroke Pines was confirmed last month.

The other case in the state is at the juvenile detention center in Pinellas, outside Tampa.

The state would not specify what role these staffers work in, saying they may either be employed by the state or one of its contracted providers. DJJ says the workers are “screened daily on every shift prior to entering the facility and if a staffer presents with symptoms, he or she is denied entry and is instructed to contact their health care provider.”

Visitation has been suspended at all state-operated juvenile detention centers and juvenile residential commitment programs until at least April 15.

