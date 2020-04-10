Florida coronavirus update: 17,000+ cases, with 14 new deaths in South Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has surpassed 17,000 cases of the new coronavirus and the state now confirms 390 deaths as a result of COVID-19, an increase of 19 since Thursday evening.

The latest data posted by the state’s department of health on Friday morning shows 17,531 total cases and 2,360 people hospitalized in Florida as a result of the virus.

Fourteen of the 19 new deaths reported were in South Florida — eight in Miami Dade, five in Broward and one in Palm Beach County.

Miami-Dade is now up to 6,119 confirmed cases, most in the state, and 74 deaths.

Broward has 2,645 cases and 72 deaths.

Palm Beach County has 1,388 cases and the most deaths in the state with 76.

Monroe has 55 cases and three deaths.

The 10,207 cases and 225 deaths across South Florida’s four counties represent 58% of the statewide totals.

The department of health says that over 162,000 tests have been administered across Florida, with 11.2 percent of those coming back positive.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases is over 1.6 million, and there have been more than 97,000 deaths from the disease. Over 365,000 people globally have been classified as recovered.

The United States has over 466,000 cases, the largest number in the world, with more than 16,000 deaths. Over 26,000 Americans have been classified as recovered.

Last week, the White House released projections that forecast there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

A forecasting model used by the White House to chart the outbreak predicted this week that some states may reach their peak of COVID-19 deaths sooner than expected, but not every model agrees.

Miami-Dade County and several cities have instituted emergency orders requiring people to wear face coverings when visiting essential services to help slow the spread of the virus.

Click here to get updates delivered straight to your email inbox.

ALSO SEE

How many coronavirus cases are in my city?

Florida coronavirus map lists cases by zip code

How full are the hospital beds in South Florida?

COMPLETE COVERAGE of the coronavirus pandemic