Easter Bunny sets example during Miami parade amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – Social distancing has played a big part in the way that Easter has been observed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Children around South Florida who wondered if the Easter Bunny would be closed for business on Sunday got their answer; he was open and bringing joy, plus some lessons about safety, to people in Miami.

Parents say the bunny brings more than just joy.

By wearing a mask, he also set a good example while helping them explain to their kids how to stay safe.

"It’s definitely smart," says Tiffany Glover, who, along with her husband, brought their 2-year-old daughter to see the bunny of the hour.

Like so many people in South Florid,a and around the world, even the Easter Bunny is making adjustments in order to get the job done.