Coronavirus: Florida passes 20,000 cases and peak may still be weeks away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported its 20,000th case of COVID-19 on Monday morning.

The latest numbers from the state’s department of health show 20,601 positive cases, 470 deaths and 2,694 people hospitalized in Florida as a result of the virus.

Nine deaths have been confirmed since the previous update Sunday evening — seven of which were in Palm Beach County.

Miami-Dade County is now up to 7,241 cases with 97 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest totals in the state.

Broward has 3,105 cases and 76 deaths.

Palm Beach County has 1,691 cases and 88 deaths.

Monroe has 63 cases and three deaths.

The 12,100 cases and 264 deaths across South Florida’s four counties represent more than half of the statewide totals

The health department says that over 197,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 10.5 percent of those coming back positive.

A recent projection by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows Florida still has two weeks until reaching its peak deaths per day. That would happen on April 27, according to that forecast, with the state’s peak hospital resource use on April 26. The total deaths for the state are projected at 3,999, assuming full social distancing continues at least through May.

The United States has already passed its peak deaths per day, according to that projection model, which predicts the country will reach 61,545 deaths.

As of Monday morning, the U.S. has over 557,000 cases, the largest number in the world, with more than 22,000 deaths. Over 41,000 Americans have been classified as recovered.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases is over 1.8 million, and there have been more than 116,000 deaths from the disease. Over 440,000 people globally have been classified as recovered.

