1 killed, 1 injured when 2 vehicles collide in Hialeah, authorities say

HIALEAH, Fla. – One person was killed and another was injured Tuesday afternoon in a car crash in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue Capt. David Rodriguez, one of the vehicles T-boned the other in the area of West Fourth Avenue and 65th Street.

Sky 10 was above the area shortly after 2:30 p.m. as a yellow tarp covered a portion of a white car and a black truck was smashed against a traffic light post.

A 30-year-old man who was driving the vehicle that was struck was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.