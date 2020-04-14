97-year-old Coral Springs woman returns home after beating coronavirus

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 97-year-old woman has returned to her home after recovering from COVID-19.

Jean Boccard thought she had experienced it all.

"I had some days where I was very sleepy and very tired, but outside of that, I was my normal self," she said.

But about two weeks ago, things took a turn for the beloved grandmother when she was found on the floor of her Coral Springs home.

Her caretaker called 9-1-1 and then called her son, Vincent.

"When I pulled up to the house and rescue was taking her out the front door, I said 'I think this is it, I think mom is on her way out,' said Vincent. "She looked horrible, absolutely horrible."

Only after Jean was admitted to Broward Health Coral Springs was she tested for COVID-19, with the results coming back positive.

"When they told me I had the virus, I go, 'What virus?'" she said.

Jean had pneumonia, as well as underlying conditions, heart disease and diabetes, which meant the odds of survival were slim to none for someone her age.

"It was very difficult during that time because we were not allowed to see her in the hospital," said Vincent.

But after nine days, Jean fought off the virus and the symptoms. She was released from the hospital a few days ago after receiving a clean bill of health from doctors.

"They were amazed at my age that I could have something like this and respond so well," Jean said.

As a proven survivor, the 97-year-old has this wise advice for anyone facing a similar storm.

“Don’t give in, fight it,” she said. “Do what you have to do.”