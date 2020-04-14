Congressman praises Dillard High School football coach found dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Rep. Alcee L. Hastings released a statement on Tuesday honoring the memory of the Dillard High School football coach who was found dead at his home.

Hastings, who represents Florida’s 20th congressional district, which includes the school’s area, said he joins the many who are mourning the death of Eddie Frasier.

“Coach Frasier was fiercely dedicated to the school & will be remembered for motivating students to succeed both on & off the field,” Hastings wrote.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office received notification of the 34-year-old head coach’s death on Monday and had yet to release information about his cause of death.

“My heart goes out to his family, friends & the entire Dillard community during this time of great sadness,” Hastings wrote.