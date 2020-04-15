Coronavirus in Florida: Deaths near 600 with South Florida still the hotspot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s COVID-19 cases rose to 22,081 on Wednesday morning, with deaths from the new coronavirus up to 591.

As a prominent model projects the state’s peak to still be three weeks away, the latest numbers from the Florida department of health show 3,099 people hospitalized.

Broward County confirmed 11 coronavirus-related deaths since the previous update Tuesday night. Miami-Dade reported three more deaths and Palm Beach County reported two.

Nearly 60% of the state’s cases and deaths have been in South Florida.

Miami-Dade is now up to 7,863 cases with 146 deaths, the highest totals in the state.

Broward has 3,334 cases and 92 deaths.

Palm Beach County has 1,782 cases and 105 deaths.

Monroe has 64 cases and three deaths.

It’s a total of 13,043 cases and 346 deaths across South Florida’s four counties.

Local 10 News has learned that refrigerated trucks are being set up in South Florida to serve as mobile morgues in case there’s an overflow of bodies from COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

The health department says that over 207,000 coronavirus tests have been administered across Florida, with 10.7 percent of those coming back positive.

An updated projection by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation this week forecasted that Florida won’t reach its peak deaths per day until May 6, with the state’s peak hospital resource use coming on May 3. The total deaths for the state are projected at 4,748, assuming full social distancing continues at least through May.

The United States has reached its peak deaths per day, according to that projection model, which predicts the country will see 68,841 deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. has over 609,000 cases, the largest number in the world, with more than 26,000 deaths. Over 49,000 Americans have been classified as recovered.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases is over 2 million, and there have been more than 128,000 deaths from the disease. Over 501,000 people globally have been classified as recovered.

