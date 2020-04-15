Royal Caribbean prepares to announce job cuts amid losses during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., the second-largest global cruise company in the world, is preparing to announce furloughs and layoffs.

According to the Royal Caribbean Cruises site, the company employs 65,000 people from over 120 countries and operates more than 60 ships worldwide. It is incorporated in Liberia and has headquarters at PortMiami.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. controls and operates more than 60 ships. It owns Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises, and it also co-owns the German brand TUI Cruises and the Spanish brand Pullmantur Cruceros.